Artists from all over Louisville will open their doors the first weekend in November for Open Studio Weekend 2017.

The event gives anyone who appreciates art the opportunity to step inside studios to meet artists and experience how and where local art is made. It is a collaboration between the University of Louisville and Louisville Visual Art.

Lindy Casebier is LVA’s executive director. Casebier said money raised from the event will go to help young artists.

“Proceeds go to our LVA children’s fine arts classes, CFAC, and it goes to the University of Louisville Mary Spencer Nay Scholarships,” Casebier said. “Both of these programs contribute to developing the next generation of local artistic talent and creative thinkers.”

Casebier said the event — in its fifth year — is continuing to grow.

“This year there’s around 90 artist studios with a total of 120 artists involved,” he said.

Open Studio will take place November 4 and 5. The cost is $20 or $10 for students, art educators, and LVA members. The fee allows participants to visit as many studios as they like and includes a studio guide with area maps, artist locations and suggested routes.