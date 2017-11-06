Humana, Inc. will lay off 1,300 employees across the country, the Louisville-based company announced Monday. The layoffs will be effective in early 2018.



Additionally, another 1,150 employees have opted for an early retirement program, introduced in September. Those employees will also leave the company in 2018.

According to a Humana spokesperson, the company sent the following email to employees Monday afternoon:



Over the course of 2017, Humana has been taking a series of measures to position the company for long-term sustainable success. One such measure was the introduction in September of a Voluntary Early Retirement Program. Among those eligible, more than 1,150 chose to exercise this option and will be leaving Humana in 2018.

The early-retirement program has enabled us to lessen the impact of involuntary workforce reductions. By the end of this week, approximately 1,300 Humana employees (less than 3 percent of our workforce) will have had discussions with their leaders and our human resources organization during which they will learn that their current position will be eliminated shortly after the start of 2018. Until that time, they will remain in their current position.

Our commitment to the employees whose positions are being eliminated is to be transparent and fully supportive as they plan the next phase of their careers, which may include another position with Humana. As of today, we have more than 1,450 open positions, and we are encouraging employees to apply for these positions where appropriate, with the support of our Career Navigation Services group.

Associates who do not transition into a new Humana position will continue to receive career counseling during their transition over the next two months, as well as the following benefits and services:

Ø Two weeks of pay for every completed year of Humana service, beginning when the associate leaves Humana, and paid every two weeks until the end of the severance period

Ø Continued medical, dental, and vision benefits during the severance period

Ø Outplacement services and support for up to three months after leaving the company

Ø Extended use of Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services

Ø If an employee is enrolled in school, college, or a graduate program and using Humana-provided tuition reimbursement, Humana will pay tuition through the end of the current semester

Ø The opportunity to convert and continue life insurance coverage through a personal pay plan

Humana employs about 12,000 people in Louisville.