WorldFest was set to begin Friday, but rain from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey hit the area and postponed the beginning of the festival to Saturday. The event will run through Labor Day at The Belvedere, at 5th and Main Streets.

This is the 15th annual celebration of the festival. WorldFest celebrates the city’s global population through food, dance, music and other cultural activities.

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Events those two days include the Parade of Cultures and music from salsa bands, as well as dance entertainment.

The celebration continues on Monday, Labor Day, from 11.am. – 7 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Louisville Metro Government. According the city, more than 100 languages are spoken in Louisville’s public school system.

Mayor Greg Fischer has said that Louisville’s economic growth depends on welcoming immigrants to the city.

The featured image is from WorldFest 2013.