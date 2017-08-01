LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two women who say a police officer in Kentucky sexually assaulted them have filed lawsuits.

The Courier-Journal reports that a woman sued Louisville police, city government and Officer Pablo Cano in late June, accusing him of rape and sexual abuse, and another woman filed a lawsuit on Monday accusing him of rape and sexual molestation.

Both women are referred to as Jane Doe in the lawsuits filed in Jefferson Circuit Court. The lawsuits say the incidents took place in 2016, including occasions while he was on duty or in uniform. Both lawsuits were filed by attorney Shannon Fauver.

Cano is under investigation by Louisville police’s Public Integrity Unit and is on administrative leave. The city and police department don’t comment on pending litigation.

It’s unclear if Cano has an attorney.