This week, the recipients of the 2017 Grawemeyer Awards will discuss their award-winning ideas during a lecture series at University of Louisville and the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary.

Dana Burde is the recipient of the Grawemeyer Award for Ideas for Improving World Order. Burde is a professor and the director of the International Education program at New York University.

WFPL’s Roxanne Scott spoke with Burde about her work back in November:

Columbia University professor Gary Dorrien is the winner of the 2017 Grawemeyer Award in Religion for his book, “The New Abolition: W. E. B. DuBois and the Black Social Gospel.”

Back in December, Dorrien spoke with WFPL’s Bill Burton about the book and the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement:

The 2017 Grawemeyer Award for Education went to a pair of University of Wisconsin researchers. Diana Hess and Paula McAvoy were honored for their study on the discussion of controversial political issues in high school classrooms, including immigration, gun control and abortion.

WFPL’s Rick Howlett spoke with Hess and McAvoy about their work last year:

Marsha Linehan is the 2017 Grawemeyer Award winner for Psychology. Linehan has struggled with her own mental health for most of her life, beginning in her teens with a hospitalization at the Institute for Living during the 1960s.

She’s a professor of Psychology and adjunct professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle. WFPL’s Lisa Gillespie spoke with Linehan last year about her career path and about the mental health system:

The 2017 Grawemeyer Awards Lecture Series is free and open to the public. The full schedule can be found here.