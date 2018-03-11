The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team secured a spot in the 2018 NCAA tournament by winning its fourth consecutive Southeastern Conference title Sunday afternoon in St. Louis.

The Wildcats are seeded fifth in the South region, and will face Davidson in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday in the first round. If Kentucky wins that game, their next opponent will be either Arizona or Buffalo on Saturday.

Murray State University’s men’s team drew a 12 seed, and will face fifth seed West Virginia University in the first round on Friday.

The beleaguered University of Louisville Cardinals will not be part of March Madness this year. The team has struggled with the loss of longtime coach Rick Pitino and the 2013 NCAA championship was vacated last month as the program grapples with a series of scandals.

Louisville is the second seed in its region for the National Invitation Tournament, which starts Tuesday. The team will face seventh seed Northern Kentucky in the first round.

Western Kentucky University was also passed over for the tournament, after losing to Marshall University 67-66 Saturday in the Conference USA tournament.

This story has been updated.