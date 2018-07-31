The owners of 21c Museum Hotels are selling a majority interest in their company to the multinational AccorHotels group.

AccorHotels announced Tuesday that it’s acquiring 85 percent of 21c from founders Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson. The purchase price is $51 million.

Brown and Wilson established the flagship 21c Museum Hotel in Louisville in 2006. The company now operates eight properties in seven states, with three more in development. The properties combine a boutique hotel, contemporary art gallery and chef-driven restaurant and bar.

The company’s corporate headquarters will remain in Louisville, and Craig Greenburg will stay on as President and CEO.