Yeah, we feel good about the economy, but we don’t really feel good about you.”
Amy Walter, The Cook Political Report, on how Americans feel about President Trump
And this year, the measurement isn’t working the way it usually does in at least one big respect. The direction of the country and a president’s approval rating is typically tied to voters’ views about the economy. But right now, the economy is doing pretty well — with Americans’ attitudes about the economy reaching a 17-year high in a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll — and increasing numbers of people are saying they like the GOP tax cuts.
So why isn’t Trump more popular? In fact, he’s suffering poor approval ratings with the very upper-middle class, suburban voters who are probably benefiting the most from his tax cuts.
Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report said that it’s as if voters are saying to the president, “Yeah, we feel good about the economy, but we don’t really feel good about you.”
There is a wild card on the economy — Trump’s threatened tariffs and a possible trade war. On Monday, the president said that he didn’t think there would be a trade war if he goes ahead with steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, but a few days earlier he tweeted that “trade wars are good, and easy to win.”
Republicans worry Trump’s tariffs could undermine the stock market and economic growth — two factors they’re counting on to help them in November.
4. The party that has the structural advantages can sometimes mitigate damage
This is the bright spot for Republicans.
Even though many Democratic candidates have raised impressive amounts of money to stock their war chests, Republicans have a lot more outside money than Democrats do. The Koch Brothers alone have pledged to spend a whopping $400 million electing Republicans this year, 60 percent more than they spent in the 2016 presidential election.
Many GOP congressional districts are also drawn to protect incumbents, and because Republicans control more state legislatures, they have overwhelmingly drawn those districts to advantage their party.
Republicans are hoping the mighty fortress of redistricting will help them defend against a big blue wave — if one materializes. They are trying to fight back against a state court ruling in Pennsylvania that redrew the state’s congressional district and is likely to eat into the GOP’s 13-to-5 statewide advantage in House seats. But challenges to maps drawn by Republicans in Wisconsin, Texas, Michigan and North Carolina are unlikely to impact the 2018 election.
5. The party that turns out their base usually wins
Who actually comes out to vote is an important factor in any election — and it’s hard to predict. But it’s especially true in midterms, when activists traditionally dominate. Consider: There is about a 30 percent drop off in turnout from presidential to midterm years.
In 2016, Donald Trump surprised a lot of political handicappers when he got more rural, white, working-class voters to the polls than most turnout models predicted. And things are often favorable for the GOP in a midterm.
“The people who turn out the most tend to be older people, tend to be whiter people, tend to be people who are married, and tend to be people who are well educated,” says demographer William Frey of the Brookings Institution. “Most of them tend to favor the Republicans.”
But there’s one flaw in that profile for Republicans — highly educated voters generally do not like Trump. In fact, more than half of white college graduates have strongly disapproved of him. And, since 2016, they have been turning out for Democrats.
This will make it harder for Trump to help Republican candidates in the kind of suburban districts won by Hilary Clinton in 2016. The suburbs are precisely where Democrats are hoping to build their comeback. Clinton won 23 districts where a Republican was elected to the House in 2016. Democrats need to pick up a net of 24 seats to take back the House.
What’s more, Trump won independents in 2016, but they’ve flipped.
To make up for it, Trump needs to turn out big numbers of his white, non-college-educated supporters to the polls this year — just like he did when he defied the odds two years ago.
“Coalitions that are built in presidential elections don’t always translate into midterm elections,” Walter points out. “Just ask Democrats who were counting on the Obama coalition of 2008 to come out in 2010. They didn’t.”