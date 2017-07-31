Public transportation officials want Louisvillians to weigh in on the new fare collection system.

The 47,000 daily TARC riders will soon see the old farebox disappear. The system is currently paper-based but this year, riders will get a new smart card to pay for trips and will also be able to scan their smartphones as a payment option.

TARC Executive Director Barry Barker says fares will not increase and paying the exact fare in cash will still be an option.

“It’s a much smoother flow onto the bus and a much quicker flow,” Barker says. “And we get people home or to work or to the movies that much quicker.”

Barker adds, the agency ultimately wants to move away from cash.

“When you look at our ridership, a lot of the ridership is what is referred to as ‘unbanked,'” he says.

Public meetings to comment on the new “My TARC Card” will begin in August at various locations and events. The comment period ends September 13.

Smart cards will be implemented on buses by the end of the year. The implementation of the new system will cost the agency between $4 million and $5 million.

Below are meeting locations, times, dates and other ways to comment on the fare collection system, from TARC.

Public Comment Open Houses:

Tuesday, Aug. 15

TARC Union Station

1000 West Broadway

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

TARC Route #23

Bon Air Library

2816 Del Rio Place

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

On-site Spanish Interpreter

TARC Route #23

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Nia Center

2900 West Broadway

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

TARC Route #23

LFPL Shawnee Branch

3912 West Broadway

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

TARC Routes #23, #27

Thursday, Aug. 17

LFPL Main Branch

301 York St.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

TARC Routes #4, #6, #23

Kroger Marketplace

4915 Dixie Highway

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

TARC Route #18

Friday, Aug. 18

LFPL Iroquois Branch

601 West Woodlawn

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

On-site Spanish Interpreter

TARC Route #4

Tuesday, Aug. 22

LFPL South Central Regional Library (previously Okolona Branch)

7300 Jefferson Boulevard

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

TARC Routes #18, #62

Wednesday, Aug. 23

New Albany Floyd County Public Library

180 W. Spring St., New Albany, IN

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

TARC Routes #71, #83

Tuesday, Sept. 5

LFPL South Central Regional Library (previously Okolona Branch)

7300 Jefferson Boulevard

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

TARC Routes #18, #62

Wednesday Sept. 6

New Albany Floyd County Public Library

180 W. Spring St., New Albany, IN

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

TARC Routes #71, #83

TARC will have a booth at the following events:

Aug. 12

Unity Jam

West End School – Darrell Griffith Gym

3628 Virginia Ave.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

TARC Routes #19 and #25

Aug. 17 – 27

Kentucky State Fair – South Wing

9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Aug. 22

Shively Job Fair

Shively City Hall

1901 Park Rd.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sept. 1 – Sept. 4

WorldFest – Belvedere

Sept. 4

Mayor’s Bike, Hike and Paddle – Waterfront