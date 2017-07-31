Public transportation officials want Louisvillians to weigh in on the new fare collection system.
The 47,000 daily TARC riders will soon see the old farebox disappear. The system is currently paper-based but this year, riders will get a new smart card to pay for trips and will also be able to scan their smartphones as a payment option.
TARC Executive Director Barry Barker says fares will not increase and paying the exact fare in cash will still be an option.
“It’s a much smoother flow onto the bus and a much quicker flow,” Barker says. “And we get people home or to work or to the movies that much quicker.”
Barker adds, the agency ultimately wants to move away from cash.
“When you look at our ridership, a lot of the ridership is what is referred to as ‘unbanked,'” he says.
Public meetings to comment on the new “My TARC Card” will begin in August at various locations and events. The comment period ends September 13.
Smart cards will be implemented on buses by the end of the year. The implementation of the new system will cost the agency between $4 million and $5 million.
Below are meeting locations, times, dates and other ways to comment on the fare collection system, from TARC.
Public Comment Open Houses:
Tuesday, Aug. 15
TARC Union Station
1000 West Broadway
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
TARC Route #23
Bon Air Library
2816 Del Rio Place
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
On-site Spanish Interpreter
TARC Route #23
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Nia Center
2900 West Broadway
8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
TARC Route #23
LFPL Shawnee Branch
3912 West Broadway
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
TARC Routes #23, #27
Thursday, Aug. 17
LFPL Main Branch
301 York St.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
TARC Routes #4, #6, #23
Kroger Marketplace
4915 Dixie Highway
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
TARC Route #18
Friday, Aug. 18
LFPL Iroquois Branch
601 West Woodlawn
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
On-site Spanish Interpreter
TARC Route #4
Tuesday, Aug. 22
LFPL South Central Regional Library (previously Okolona Branch)
7300 Jefferson Boulevard
2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
TARC Routes #18, #62
Wednesday, Aug. 23
New Albany Floyd County Public Library
180 W. Spring St., New Albany, IN
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
TARC Routes #71, #83
Tuesday, Sept. 5
LFPL South Central Regional Library (previously Okolona Branch)
7300 Jefferson Boulevard
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
TARC Routes #18, #62
Wednesday Sept. 6
New Albany Floyd County Public Library
180 W. Spring St., New Albany, IN
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
TARC Routes #71, #83
TARC will have a booth at the following events:
Aug. 12
Unity Jam
West End School – Darrell Griffith Gym
3628 Virginia Ave.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
TARC Routes #19 and #25
Aug. 17 – 27
Kentucky State Fair – South Wing
9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Aug. 22
Shively Job Fair
Shively City Hall
1901 Park Rd.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sept. 1 – Sept. 4
WorldFest – Belvedere
Sept. 4
Mayor’s Bike, Hike and Paddle – Waterfront