Sports
November 14, 2017

In front of a crowd of more than 14,000 people, Louisville City FC claimed the United Soccer League championship. Louisville City defeated the Swope Park Rangers from Kansas City 1-0 Monday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Cameron Lancaster scored the game’s only goal with a header in the 88th minute.

 

A celebration of the title will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Fourth Street Live.