In front of a crowd of more than 14,000 people, Louisville City FC claimed the United Soccer League championship. Louisville City defeated the Swope Park Rangers from Kansas City 1-0 Monday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Cameron Lancaster scored the game’s only goal with a header in the 88th minute.
THAT IS THE FINAL! LOUCITY ARE USL CUP CHAMPIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/pq33yWOQW3
— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) November 14, 2017
"BACK TO BACK LIKE I'M JORDAN '96, '97! "🏆🏆#USLCHAMPION #GiveThanks #Blessed 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/kE6GutQQFF
— Speedy Williams (@Speedy_CcC) November 14, 2017
📽️ HIGHLIGHTS:@LouCityFC claims the 2017 #USLCup over @SwopeRangers, 1-0, in front of 14,456 fans!
Recap → https://t.co/WRnjTiBXGu pic.twitter.com/kpaA2pzkk3
— USL (@USL) November 14, 2017
Champagne shower for @loucityfc 🍾🍾 #USLCup pic.twitter.com/u7FS5XMXjc
— USL (@USL) November 14, 2017
A celebration of the title will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Fourth Street Live.