In front of a crowd of more than 14,000 people, Louisville City FC claimed the United Soccer League championship. Louisville City defeated the Swope Park Rangers from Kansas City 1-0 Monday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Cameron Lancaster scored the game’s only goal with a header in the 88th minute.

THAT IS THE FINAL! LOUCITY ARE USL CUP CHAMPIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/pq33yWOQW3 — Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) November 14, 2017

A celebration of the title will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Fourth Street Live.