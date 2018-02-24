More flood gates have been assembled as rain continues pouring on the Louisville area and the Ohio River continues to rise.

Heavy rain this week has caused widespread flooding across the Louisville area, with water getting into homes and businesses and causing numerous road closures.

Metropolitan Sewer District spokeswoman Sheryl Lauder said workers assembled flood gates at 2nd Street and at Bingham Way Saturday, shielding the city if water levels rise above 34 feet.

“It’s all going to plan and there aren’t any problems. That can always change, but right now we’re good,” Lauder said. “Everything’s functioning as it was designed to.”

More employees at MSD’s call center are working to screen for calls of flooding or water back-ups, Lauder said, and crews are surveying problem areas to ensure they drain properly.

Flooding forced some Louisville Water Co. employees to boat to work Friday.

Governor Matt Bevin also declared a state-wide emergency as heavy rain continues to fall on the rest of the commonwealth.

Lauder said the Ohio River should crest on Monday. Those who want to report flooding problems should call MSD at 502-540-6000.

Elsewhere, an emergency response center has been activated in Frankfort to deal with conditions statewide.