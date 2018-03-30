Hours after both houses of the Kentucky legislature passed a pension bill that will mostly affect future teachers and state workers, Jefferson County Public Schools announced on Twitter all schools will be closed today.

ALERT: Due to significant teacher absences and the inability to safely cover a large number of classes with substitute teachers in many of our schools, all @JCPSKY schools will be closed today, March 30, 2018. — JCPS (@JCPSKY) March 30, 2018

Similar announcements have been made by school districts across the state, including in Oldham County and Fayette County.

A JCPS spokesman told Courier-Journal that the absences were caused by a large number of teachers calling in sick.

As Capitol Reporter Ryland Barton reported late last night, both houses of the Kentucky General Assembly passed a last-minute pension bill attached to an unrelated bill dealing with governance of sewage districts.

The 291-page bill would no longer offer traditional pension plans to teachers hired after Jan. 1, 2019. New teachers would instead receive cash-balance retirement plans that would invest retirement contributions from employees and the state, and guarantee that the plans wouldn’t lose money during a stock market crash. The bill would also cap the amount of sick leave that teachers can accrue for retirement purposes as of Dec. 31, 2018.

In a Facebook post, the Jefferson County Teachers Association called for teachers to rally at the Capitol in protest of the pension bill Monday, but said it was not recommending a strike as some were calling for on social media.

This post has been updated.