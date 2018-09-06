Isaac said police would be lifting the lockdown “very soon,” adding that police have completed securing the building and would be transitioning to an active investigation.

Fountain Sqaure and the surrounding area has been closed to foot traffic and the Cincinnati Police Department has closed the following streets: 6th from Race to Main streets; 5th from Race to Main streets; Vine from 6th to 4th streets; Walnut from 6th to 4th streets; and Main from 6th to 4th streets.

The call was received at 9:10 a.m. about shots fired at 38 Fountain Square. Isaac said an individual had entered the loading dock area and fired, then entered the lobby where gunfire was exchanged between the shooter and officers. The gunman did not enter any upper floors.

It is not known if police killed the suspect or if he killed himself and no police were injured in the incident. Isaac added that reports of the suspect being a disgruntled employee have not been confirmed.

One witness whose office overlooks Fountain Square heard a noise and thought it was construction crews until he heard the news.

WVXU spoke to Sam McDonald who was walking to his job at the Fifth Third building.

“I was walking past the Chipotle and I had my headphones in when some woman stopped me and said ‘You don’t want to go to the square, we just heard gun shots,’ ” he says. “So I took my headphones out and people were running away from the square and I peered around and about 30 seconds later I heard about five to 10 more gunshots and cops just started running toward the building.”