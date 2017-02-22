On Tuesday, Actors Theatre of Louisville announced their 2017-2018 season, which features some of the theater’s holiday standbys as well as gripping, socio-politically relevant productions that feel very of-the-moment.

Here’s what to expect:

“Angels in America”

Part One: Millennium Approaches

Part Two: Perestroika

By Tony Kushner

Directed by Meredith McDonough

Aug. 29 – Oct. 14, 2017



This celebrated masterpiece examines how the forces of history impact individual lives during a time of intense social change. Playwright Tony Kushner blends fantastical religious overtones with intimate portraits of those affected by the early days of the AIDS crisis, all underpinned by frequent references to touchstones of play and film culture — “The Wizard of Oz”, “Come Back, Little Sheba,” “The Glass Menagerie,” and “A Streetcar Named Desire,” to name just a few.)



“Angels in America” (parts one and two) will run in repertory format.

“The Lion”

By Benjamin Scheuer

Directed by Sean Daniels

Nov. 14 – Dec. 10, 2017



“The Lion” is a gripping autobiographical tale featuring a supporting cast of six guitars, which takes us on one man’s journey through love, loss, and finding courage through the redemptive power of music. The L.A. Times said of the play: “The vibe of casual, unrehearsed immediacy masks the narrative complexity of a novel or an opera.”

“Little Bunny Foo Foo”

By Anne Washburn

Directed by Les Waters

January 9 – February 4, 2018



You know the song:

“Little Bunny Foo Foo hopping through the forest…”

This play is a modern update of the classic children’s tune, set to original music by Broadway’s Dave Malloy.



“Skeleton Crew”

By Dominique Morriseau

Directed by TBD

January 24 – February 11, 2018



Amid national discussions about the future of American industrial jobs, Dominique Morriseau’s play feels particularly timely. “Skeleton Crew” — a term for the minimum number of personnel needed to maintain an operation — is a drama that follows a makeshift family of workers in the heart of Detroit’s struggling auto industry during the 2008 recession.



You can also go ahead and mark your calendars for some of Actors Theatre’s holiday classics: “Dracula” and “A Christmas Carol” are both returning to the stage for the theater’s 2017-18 season.



David Sedaris’ “Santaland Diaries” will also be added to the mix.

More information about Actors Theatre’s 2017-2018 season can be found here.