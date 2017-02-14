Several weeks after a federal judge blocked their planned merger on antitrust concerns, health care insurers Aetna and Humana have agreed to abandon the deal.

The decision, announced by Aetna Tuesday morning, also means the Connecticut-based company will not sell off parts of its Medicare Advantage businesses to a smaller insurer, a move meant to assuage federal regulators’ concerns that the merger would reduce competition and consumer choice.

Humana is based in Louisville and employs some 12,000 people in the area. The $37 billion proposed merger would’ve created one of the largest health insurers in the nation, one particularly dominant in Medicare Advantage business.

Aetna will pay Humana $1 billion as a result of the termination of the deal.

“We are disappointed to take this course of action after 19 months of planning, but both companies need to move forward with their respective strategies in order to continue to meet member expectations,” said Aetna Chairman and CEO Mark T. Bertolini. “Our mutual respect for our companies’ capabilities has grown throughout this process, and we remain committed to a shared goal of helping drive the shift to a consumer-centric health care system.”

In January, a U.S. District Court judge ruled against the merger, saying the combined company would lead to higher prices and less choice for consumers seeking Medicare Advantage plans. The Justice Department sued last year seeking to block the deal.

In a statement, Mayor Greg Fischer said the announcement brings needed resolution for both companies.

“Humana has been a world-class company throughout its 56-year-history, and I am extremely confident and enthusiastic about its future as an independent company,” he said. “This announcement provides clarity and signals a tremendous future for Humana and its legacy of civic participation and leadership in Louisville.”

