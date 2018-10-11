

Search and rescue teams worked through the night in Florida to find people who need help, after Hurricane Michael hit the Panhandle as a historic Category 4 storm on Wednesday. More than 400,000 electricity accounts had lost power in Florida as of 9:15 a.m. ET.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Michael wrecked buildings and tore down trees in Panama City and nearby towns. The city of Tallahassee, known for its extensive tree canopy, says “thousands of trees are down.”

The city adds that road crews worked throughout the night “to clear paths to both hospitals” — which are now open and operating.

Miami Herald/Getty Images

Michael has been blamed for at least one death. Now a tropical storm, the system is moving through South Carolina on its way to North Carolina – two states that are still coping with the effects of flooding from Hurricane Florence.

Officials are still assessing the damage – and urging people to stay off the roads.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Reporting on the scene along Florida’s Gulf Coast, NPR’s Debbie Elliott says:

“Roads are impassable, covered by water and debris, including downed trees and power lines. Hurricane Michael’s powerful winds ripped roofs from buildings — including a Panama City High school gym where some teachers and their families had taken shelter.

“In Bay County, officials have issued a boil water advisory and warn that county communications are hampered.”

Gerald Herbert/AP

Bay County is also under a nighttime curfew, as officials hope to prevent looting and unnecessary travel. Early Thursday morning, several Florida counties that escaped the storm began sending work crews and heavy trucks to help clear roads and restore power.

As officials tried to get a grip on the situation and shift resources to where they’re needed most, one of the biggest problems they face is an inability to communicate.