A new service from Amazon will deliver packages to Amazon Prime members’ cars, and it’s launching in Louisville.

The service works through the Amazon Key app, pairing with connected car service plans to unlock vehicles and place packages there. Customers with 2015 or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, and Volvo vehicles with On-Star or Volvo On-Call can use the service.

Vehicles must be parked in public and accessible areas. Packages will not be delivered to private parking garages or any places where access is limited. Packages are placed in the trunk of a vehicle or out of plain view.

Amazon spokeswoman Alyssa Bronikowski said the service is intended to bring more convenience to customers and may expand to other car manufacturers.

“It’s being able to get those packages delivered wherever you are, and also a safe and secure option,” Bronikowski said. “It gives them another option to work around their lifestyle.”

The service is available in 37 cities — including Louisville — today.