The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness on Friday released a 2 two-year plan to tackle substance abuse. Louisville’s overdose death rate is more than double the national rate, and also exceeds the state’s, officials said.

Highlights of the plan:

Create three new syringe exchange sites, where people who use drugs can exchange used syringes for new ones to reduce the risk of spreading diseases like HIV or hepatitis C;

Provide opioid antidote naloxone training to 20 percent more first responders and community organizations by July 2019;

Attempt to get funding for a syringe exchange mobile unit and naloxone training in neighborhoods of the most need;

Provide more peer support specialists in emergency rooms to try to connect patients with a possible substance abuse disorder with treatment;

Develop ways of measuring if a treatment program is providing the best and most effective treatment for patients, and a plan for how the data will be shared by 2020;

Develop a public health social media campaign to promote Louisville’s 24/7 Crisis & Suicide Prevention Hotline (800-221-0446) and the understanding of substance use disorders by July 2019;

Expand substance abuse treatment provider Centerstone’s treatment program, ‘The Living Room,’ which provides a place for first responders to bring people who may need help with their substance addiction.

