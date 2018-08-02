The Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District says there’s been another sewer line cave-in downtown, this one at Baxter Avenue and East Liberty Street.

East Liberty Street at the site has been reduced to one lane and the intersection with Baxter Avenue is partially closed.

MSD says the site is close to a cave-in that took place in June that was the result of the break of a 30-inch sewer line installed in 1871.

MSD crews continue to repair the cave-in of a sewer line at Broadway and Preston that has limited traffic flow.