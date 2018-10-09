Applications are now open for the Kentucky Center Governor’s School for the Arts’ 2019 class.

The program, a three-week immersive arts education experience, opens doors to a variety of scholarship opportunities and will celebrate its 32nd year next summer.

Governor’s School for the Arts, or GSA, hosts more than 250 high school students from every region of the state for a tuition-free immersive residential program on a college campus. Since GSA’s inception, nearly 6,500 students have been served.

During this program, rising student artists engage in studies across nine disciplines: Architecture and Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film and Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theater, Visual Art and Vocal Music.

Uprising juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply; there is a fee of $30 for the GSA summer program, which is waived for students on free or reduced lunch.

The application window is open through January 11. More information about requirements can be found here.