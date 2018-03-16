Schools in the area including Manual, Walden and Meyzeek Middle School organized school-sanctioned walkouts during this week’s National School Walkout to protest gun violence in schools.

But parents of children who attend North Oldham High School received a note from the superintendent of Oldham County Schools alerting them that the school would not participate. Come Wednesday, the morning of the protest, many of the students walked out anyway.

High school students, just like adults, have the right to free speech, including protests. The 1969 Supreme Court case Tinker vs. Des Moines Independent Community School District comes up a lot when talking about student rights to protest

Listen to the story above on what’s legal when it comes to student protests during school hours.