The Louisville-Metro area is under a flood warning with another 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain expected to fall through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Metro officials say they have closed Frankfort Avenue between Story Avenue and River Road as of about noon Monday.

About a foot of water was reported where Frankfort Avenue goes underneath Interstate 71, said Metropolitan Sewer District Spokeswoman Sheryl Lauder.

The city has also closed 13th/15th and Oaks streets where 40-year-old Abdinasir Siyat, a taxi driver, drowned in his vehicle earlier this month.

The city’s seen nearly three inches of rain since Friday, said Mike Crow with the National Weather Service. The rains have saturated soils around the county increasing the chances for flash flooding, he said.

“Anything we put on top of this could cause some problems, so yeah, flooding and flash flooding are something to be aware of,” Crow said.

This weekend’s rains washed out the final day of Bourbon & Beyond.

MSD received nearly 150 calls for flooding and drainage issues by Monday at 10 a.m., Lauder said. Officials are circling the county fixing drainage issues and checking flooded areas.

Lauder recommends anyone with back up, drainage or flooding issues call the Metropolitan Sewer District hotline at 502-540-6000.

Kentucky has seen already more than 18 inches above average rainfall for the year, Crow said.

It’s likely the city will begin to dry out Wednesday night, he said.