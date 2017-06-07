FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic attorney general has threatened to sue the state’s Republican governor for a fourth time.

Andy Beshear said Gov. Matt Bevin’s executive order last week that dissolved and reorganized several state education boards was unconstitutional. Friday, Bevin eliminated state boards that set curriculum standards and certify public school teachers. He then re-created the boards with new members.

At a news conference Wednesday, Beshear said Bevin cannot rewrite laws he doesn’t like through executive order.

“I’m giving him seven days to rescind that order,” said Beshear. “The governor does not have absolute authority over state governing boards.”

Beshear has also sued Bevin for eliminating and replacing state boards that oversee the University of Louisville and the Kentucky Retirement Systems. He also won a lawsuit challenging Bevin’s budget cuts to colleges and universities.

“He cannot rewrite laws he doesn’t like simply by issuing executive orders,” Beshear said. “That is exactly what he is doing.”

Bevin said state law gives him authority to reorganize state boards. He has said former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear issued 103 such executive orders during his time in office.

