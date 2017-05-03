This month, Commonwealth Theatre Center will become the first youth acting company in the country to complete the full canon of Shakespeare’s plays with two infrequently-produced works: Henry VIII and King John.

Only six professional companies in the U.S. have completed the Shakespeare canon, all of which have Shakespeare performance at the core of their missions: Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Atlanta Shakespeare Company, and American Shakespeare Center.

Cincinnati Shakespeare and Greenstage (Seattle) each completed the canon in 2014.

Here’s an audio postcard from some members of the company — Charlie Sexton, Bailey Lomax and Will DeVary — in which they discuss Commonwealth’s commitment to Shakespeare and how the playwright is still affecting young actors today.

Listen in the player above.