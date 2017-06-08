University of Louisville trustees gathered Thursday afternoon to review a highly anticipated, 132-page audit of the school’s troubled foundation.

The audit will be released to the public after board members read the document in a closed hearing and discuss the findings with staffers from Alvarez & Marsal, the firm that conducted the audit.

The trustees went into executive session shortly after 1 p.m. in a board room at the university law firm’s downtown office. They group will likely end the closed session shortly before 4 p.m., according to U of L spokesman John Karman.

The board chair and university president plan to give short remarks, but won’t likely answer any questions in-depth at that time, Karman said.

The nonprofit University of Louisville Foundation manages a nearly $800 million endowment and oversees fundraising for the public university.

U of L commissioned the audit after former president James Ramsey’s ouster, and several major donors raised questions about spending.

The university hired Alvarez & Marsal in November after internal debate over whether the university or the foundation itself would oversee the inquiry.

The school asked the firm to review six years of operations by the foundation and its subsidiaries and create a clear picture from the foundation’s opaque businesses. The firm examined real estate practices, financial transactions, no-bid contracts and compensation in the midst of a firestorm about how the U of L foundation spent its money.

In the midst of its work, the firm found a tangled web of issues and raised the price and expanded its scope of work.

In the months since, both the board of trustees and the foundation board of directors were completely recast. The two boards enacted several reforms since last summer.

The foundation changed its bylaws to ban future school presidents from serving a dual role at the university and its nonprofit fundraising group. That arrangement had allowed Ramsey to make decisions that impacted both entities, but often left governing boards in the dark.

This story will be updated throughout the afternoon.