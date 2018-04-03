Malcolm Nance’s book, “The Plot to Hack America,” was released a year and a half ago and has proven to be highly accurate in predicting the unfolding situation involving Russia’s plan to influence the 2016 election.

Nance will be in Louisville Thursday to talk about his book and what he thinks will happen next. You can listen to our conversation in the media player above.

Nance on what’s next in the investigation:

“One of the things that I think will break in the next few months is we’re going to find out that [special counsel Robert] Mueller’s had access to Trump’s tax returns for some time. He would have to, because they subpoenaed Deutsche Bank months ago. And before you go the records of a bank, you need to have something to compare it to.”

On parallels to the Nixon administration:

“The criminal act of Watergate was literally recreated here by Russian intelligence breaking into the servers of the Democratic National Committee. Doing precisely what was done in Watergate except that they didn’t have to physically go into the offices of the DNC. That being said, they took that information to facilitate an information war against the United States in the favor of Donald Trump.”

Malcolm Nance will speak this Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. at the University of Louisville’s Kentucky Author Forum.