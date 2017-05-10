Thomas Friedman knows we’re moving fast. But until he began work on his latest book, he didn’t fully understand just how fast the pace of change has become.

In “Thank You For Being Late,” the author and New York Times columnist explores our age of acceleration — and tries to find a prescription for how to live in it. From the rapid expansion of computing power to the expansion of the global marketplace, Friedman finds humanity at a crossroads, where technology and morality are about to meet.

Friedman has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize three times for his work with The New York Times, where he serves as the foreign affairs columnist. He was interviewed by U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, who represents Kentucky’s Third Congressional District. Yarmuth is also the founder of the Louisville Eccentric Observer, the city’s alternative newsweekly.