Two basketball tournaments coming to Louisville this month are expected to have a hefty economic impact on the metro area. The national girls’ tournaments ‘Run 4 the Roses’ and ‘Battle in the Boro’ will be held at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Both competitions are run by the organization National Exposure Basketball and attract college recruiters. More than 1,000 college coaches are expected to attend, along with 1,200 teams and 17,000 attendees. The tournaments, previously held in Lexington and Nashville, will have an estimated economic impact of $38.5 million in Louisville over the next five years.

The two events have contracts to hold the tournaments in Louisville annually through 2021. The five-year contract was secured by the Kentucky State Fair Board and the Louisville Sports Commission. This year, Run 4 the Roses will be held from July 5 – 8 and Battle in the Boro from July 10 – 13.