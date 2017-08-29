Randi Skaggs and her husband, David Serchuk, joke that they are a “Louisville storytelling power-couple.” And honestly, it’s with good reason. If you’ve been to a Louisville Moth StorySLAM, you’ve probably seen one of them tell a story — and probably win, too.

Their love of storytelling has led them to launch their own series called “Double-Edged Stories.”

“We love the idea of filling in a hole that we didn’t see being filled in Louisville,” Sercuk says. “Which is a show of people we know are already really good storytellers.”

This is different than shows like the Moth in a couple of ways. It’s a curated show featuring preselected stories of different lengths, all the way up to 15 minutes. There will also be two themes for the evening. Their first show, on September 1, will feature the themes NSFW — not safe for work — and You’re Fired.

But the couple stresses this isn’t about competing with existing storytelling events. They say it’s an outgrowth of the blossoming storytelling community in the city and state — which can also be seen in the “We Still Like You” storytelling series that deals in stories about shame.

Skaggs says organizations like the Kentucky Storytelling Association draw people from all different backgrounds.

“What unites us, I think, is that we are really open,” Skaggs says. “There’s no small talk. When we get together we are not talking about the weather — we are talking deep life experiences and of course, we’re very vulnerable.”

The first Double-Edged Stories show will take place this Friday at The Bard’s Town. More information is available here.