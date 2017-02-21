Bellarmine University’s Board of Trustees has unanimously appointed Susan M. Donovan as the university’s fourth president. Donovan is currently executive vice president at Loyola University Maryland, a position she’s held since 2011.

Donovan has served at Loyola for 32 years, including a term as acting president in 2015, according to a news release. She held various other positions there, including vice president for student development and dean of students.

“Few institutions have made more progress than Bellarmine University in the last 25 years,” Donovan said in the release. “I am delighted to lead Bellarmine, with an emphasis on strategic initiatives aimed at improving academic excellence, the student experience and our level of community engagement in Louisville and the region.” Bellarmine University

Donovan, 58, holds a Ph.D. in higher education from St. Louis University, a master’s degree in higher education from Florida State University, and a bachelor’s degree in communications from Buena Vista University.

She also attended Harvard University’s Institute for Educational Management.

“Dr. Donovan was a key figure at Loyola during a period of transformational growth, much like our own, and the trustees know she will be an exceptional leader here at Bellarmine,” said Pat Mulloy, chairman of Bellarmine’s Board of Trustees.

Interim president Doris Tegart has led Bellarmine since the death of the school’s longest-serving president, Joseph J. McGowan, in March of last year.

Donovan will begin work on July 1.