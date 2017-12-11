Bernheim Forest has officially opened the application period for its 2018/2019 Artist in Residence Program. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 14, 2018.

Up to four artists will be selected to live and create at the arboretum for a period of time between six weeks to three months.

Jenny Zeller is Bernheim’s visual arts coordinator.

“All visual artists are invited to apply,” Zeller said. “We ask for works that would potentially connect people to nature. That is Bernheim’s mission.”

The Artist in Residence Program is open to visual artists of all mediums — including sculptors, installation artists, painters, photographers, sound, video and performance artists.

“We would award the artist an honorarium, housing in a beautiful wooded setting that is accessible to the arboretum and studio space to create their work,” Zeller said.

This is in exchange for a site-specific sculpture, project or exhibition, with at least one mutually agreed upon work of art left to the Bernheim Foundation. Artists also participate in community outreach through a lecture, workshop, demonstration or some other specially developed program.

New to this year’s call for applications, one residency will be awarded to a regional artist living in Kentucky or Southern Indiana. The other artists may be from anywhere across the globe.

More on the residency and the application can be found here.