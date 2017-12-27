This year, WFPL health reporter Lisa Gillespie covered everything from the GOP’s repeated attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act to the state’s growing opioid crisis and changes to Medicaid. Here are some of her favorite stories of 2017:

For Pregnant Women Addicted to Opioids, Lack Of Providers Limits Treatment Options

This was one of several stories I did this year on women and opioid addiction. In the course of reporting the story, I discovered there aren’t enough treatment centers that allow pregnant women and new moms to retain custody of their children while receiving treatment. This story was also one of my favorites because this issue has a big effect on the future of kids in Kentucky. During an interview, I got to hold a baby and being so connected to a tiny person who will be impacted by the opioid crisis was powerful.

How A Peanut, A Raccoon And A Shot Show What’s Wrong With American Health Care

This story, which began with a chance encounter with a woman in the hospital emergency room, is my favorite example of why the health care system’s fragmented system doesn’t serve patients.

In Louisville, Paramedics Are On The Front Lines In Heroin Fight

For this story, I spent an afternoon with paramedics in Louisville and rode with them as they responded to an overdose call. The man died, which was tough for me to process. That made the process of telling the story of that day one of the most gut-wrenching stories I wrote this year.

How Humana’s Purchase Of Kindred Home Health Could Affect Care

I like explaining complicated things, and looking at the effect of a health insurance company buying a home health care company was definitely complicated.

Kentucky Loses Big If Health Care Repeal Revives. Will McConnell Keep Trying?

My favorite stories are those that involve people. I enjoyed collaborating with Kaiser Health News for this look at the people affected by a potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act, and bringing this family’s story to a national audience.