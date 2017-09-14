FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says the state should consider amending its constitution to allow the governor to appoint the attorney general.

The Republican governor told a meeting of the Kentucky chapter of the Federalist Society that it is unproductive to have a state’s attorney general and governor disagree so profoundly on a variety of issues.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has sued Bevin four times for his use of executive authority. Beshear won one lawsuit. The others are pending.

The two men have also disagreed over how the state should respond to lawsuits challenging new laws restricting labor unions and abortions.

Beshear spokesman Terry Sebastian said the people of Kentucky deserve an independent attorney general, noting Beshear has used his office to arrest child predators and protect seniors from scams.