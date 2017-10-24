LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Matt Bevin says the actual legislation aimed at shoring up Kentucky’s woefully underfunded public retirement systems will be unveiled soon.

The Republican governor promoted the proposal Tuesday at an event sponsored by Greater Louisville Inc., the city’s chamber of commerce, a day after teachers expressed concern during a public forum.

Bevin told reporters afterward that the legislation will align with details he announced last week alongside top legislative leaders. The governor plans to call a special legislative session before year’s end to deal with the pension issue.

The plan has drawn harsh criticism from a group representing public school teachers.

Media outlets reported that Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler said the plan would “devastate” public education.

Bevin said Tuesday that opponents haven’t offered alternatives. He says his plan keeps promises to public sector workers and resolves the problem.