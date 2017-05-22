Gov. Matt Bevin is speaking out about the killing of a 7-year-old Louisville boy.

Louisville Metro Police say a stray bullet fired during an outdoor fight traveled through the window of a nearby home, killing Dequante William Lamarr Hobbs Jr., who was eating a bedtime snack at his kitchen table.

In a Facebook Live video posted Monday afternoon, Bevin called the city’s record number of homicides “unacceptable.”

“This is a record number to this point in any given year, which is on top of the record last year, which was on top of the record the year before that,” said Bevin. “This has got to end. This kind of insanity is just out of control.”

Bevin said he plans to call a news conference next week to address the issue of gun violence. He gave few details but invited people who “want to be a part of the solution” to stay tuned.

“I have a solution that has nothing to do with politics. It has nothing to do with spending more money. It has nothing to do with more police on the streets,” he said. “It has everything to do about engaging you as members of our communities — as people who understand the importance of the fact that this is a cultural problem. It is a community problem. It is a spiritual problem. It is an economic problem. But frankly, every one of those things is touched by us as individuals – touches us as individuals.”

LMPD spokeswoman Lt. Emily McKinley said it appears a fight broke out Sunday night among a group of people in a yard near the boy’s home and someone pulled a gun and began firing.

The boy’s mother and grandmother were reportedly at the home and called 911. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The coroner’s office said in a statement Monday that Dequante died from a gunshot wound to the head.

LMPD is urging anyone involved in the fight, including the shooter, to come forward. Police say they have no suspects.