People flying drones over key infrastructure sites without permission could face jail time under a bill passed by the Kentucky House.

The bill would expand trespassing laws to include flying drones over places such as petroleum refineries, hazardous chemical plants and water supply systems without the owner’s consent.

The bill cleared the House Friday and goes to the Senate.

Related Story As Use Increases, Kentucky Lawmakers Push To Tighten Drone Regulations

The offense would be a misdemeanor if the drone operator was taking photos or videos or gathering other information without permission. It would also apply to people entering the property without permission.

Rep. Diane St. Onge said her bill would not affect news media using drone technology to cover emergencies. She said another drone-related bill being considered this session would set out permitted use of drones by the media and others.