Government communications made with personal computers and phones wouldn’t be subject to open records requests under a bill that has surfaced late in this year’s legislative session.

An amendment to House Bill 302 would change Kentucky’s open records laws to say that phone calls, text messages and emails sent or received on a privately-owned device would not be considered to be public records.

Official business transmitted through a personal email account would also be exempted.

The amendment’s sponsor is Sen. Damon Thayer, a Republican from Georgetown. He told reporters that the language “merely codifies” an advisory opinion made by former Democratic Attorney General Jack Conway.

“It’s just that late in the session like that, you’re presented with opportunities and we saw an opportunity to try and codify Attorney General Jack Conway’s opinion from over two years ago,” Thayer said.

In one of his last acts in office, former Conway issued an opinion that ruled officials could use private cell phones to carry out public business without being subject to open records act.

Amye Bensenhaver, an open records expert with the Bluegrass Institute, called the legislation a “real and imminent threat to the public’s right to know.”

In an online post, Bensenhaver said that she and other staff serving in Conway’s office at the time disagreed with the opinion.

“We knew what a devastating blow to open government this decision represented,” Bensenhaver wrote. “We knew that the overwhelming weight of legal authority did not support his position; we knew that nearly every state had taken an opposing position in case law or in statute; and we knew that, quite frankly, the decision opened the door to abuse of both the Open Records and Open Meetings Law.”

House Bill 302 originally dealt with reorganizing the Public Protection Cabinet. It passed out of the state House last month and unanimously passed out of a legislative committee on Wednesday after the open records language was added.

The legislation is on the Senate’s consent calendar, meaning it could be approved without discussion. Since it has been amended, the full House would have to agree with the changes.