For the past few years, superhero films — from “Captain America” to “Wonder Woman” — have dominated the box office and big screen.

But for members of Louisville’s black community, “Black Panther,” which releases in some local theaters Thursday night, is more than just another superhero movie.

I spoke with members of Bellarmine University’s Black Student Union about the film, which they say is full of positive black representation in a genre that is typically pretty whitewashed. For that reason, they bought tickets for their members weeks ago, but it’s not just college students who are excited for the film.

Dr. Angelique Johnson and Pastor Tim Findley of Kingdom Fellowship Life Center in downtown Louisville are hosting a series of a classes this year focused on helping people of color develop entrepreneurial skills; they’re using a special screening of “Black Panther” as a jumping off point to promote their message.

You can hear the full story in the player above.