Toyota and Mazda announced last week plans to build a joint factory to make Corollas and a new Mazda cross-over vehicle. This week, Gov. Matt Bevin said Kentucky would be aggressive in pursuing the $1.6 billion plant.

Shea Van Hoy, managing editor of Business First, joined us to talk about this and the week’s other top business stories. He spoke with WFPL’s Erica Peterson. Listen in the player above.

