Each week on Bottom Line, Shea Van Hoy, managing editor of Business First, joins us to talk about what’s happening in Louisville business news.

This week, a Cincinnati-based company unveiled plans to redevelop the 418,000-square-foot Hurstbourne Business Center, and Kindred signed a deal to sell 89 nursing centers and seven assisted living centers for $700 million in cash. Listen to the business roundup in the player above.

Here are the stories we’re talking about this week, from Business First:

