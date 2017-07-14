One of Louisville’s largest hotels has changed hands in a $50 million deal. The 393-room Hyatt Regency on Fourth Street was sold to a local LLC registered to Pennsylvania real estate investment firm Roch Capital Inc.

Shea Van Hoy, managing editor of Business First, joins us to talk about this and the other top business stories of the week. Listen in the player above.

