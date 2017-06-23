On this week’s edition of “Bottom Line,” Shea Van Hoy, managing editor of Business First, joins us to discuss the departure of GE CEO Chip Blankenship, Churchill Downs’ $60 million investment and the good news for people traveling from Louisville. Listen in the player above.

Here are the stories we’re discussing this week, from Business First:

GE Appliances names new CEO; Blankenship leaving company — EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Churchill Downs to spend $60M on new gaming facility in Louisville

EXCLUSIVE: Southwest Airlines adds new flight destination from Louisville

Allegiant will add another Louisville flight this year