Economy
June 23, 2017

On this week’s edition of “Bottom Line,” Shea Van Hoy, managing editor of Business First, joins us to discuss the departure of GE CEO Chip Blankenship, Churchill Downs’ $60 million investment and the good news for people traveling from Louisville. Listen in the player above.

Here are the stories we’re discussing this week, from Business First:

GE Appliances names new CEO; Blankenship leaving company — EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Churchill Downs to spend $60M on new gaming facility in Louisville

EXCLUSIVE: Southwest Airlines adds new flight destination from Louisville

Allegiant will add another Louisville flight this year