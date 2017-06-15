Each week on the “Bottom Line,” Business First Managing Editor Shea Van Hoy joins us to discuss some of the top Louisville business stories of the week.

Here are the stories we’re talking about this week, from Business First:

What’s the refrigerator downloading now? GE Appliances CEO talks appliance connectivity

How the Kentucky Science Center is pushing creative development (PHOTOS)

EXCLUSIVE: Louisville brewery is tripling its footprint

Announcing: 2017 Forty Under 40 honorees

Listen to this week’s business roundup in the player above.