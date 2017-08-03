The federal government announced last week plans to cut billions in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements for hospitals and home health agencies. Shea Van Hoy, managing editor of Business First, says the change could have a devastating effect on hospitals and already has negatively affected two major Louisville-based home health providers — Kindred Healthcare and Almost Family.

He spoke with WFPL’s Susan Sweeney Crum about this and the week’s other top business news. Listen in the player above.

Disclosure: Susan Moss, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Kindred Healthcare, is a member of LPM’s Board of Directors.