A new nonprofit group wants to bring more nonstop flights to Louisville. The Louisville Regional Airlift Development, Inc., says increasing direct flights is key to making the city a better place to attract businesses.

Boston and Los Angeles are seen as top priorities for direct flights in terms of business, according the group.

The coalition is seeking to fund the endeavor with about $4 million from a mix of government and private sources. Thursday morning, the Kentucky Economic Development Authority approved a $1.3 million grant to match another $1.3 million from the city of Louisville and other civic partners.

WFPL’s Susan Sweeney Crum talked with Shea Van Hoy, managing editor of Business First, about this and the other top business stories of the week. Listen in the player above.

