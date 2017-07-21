Some lucky Louisvillians can now get beer, wine and liquor delivered to their homes. Party Mart, owned by Louisville businessman Jonathan Blue, has launched an alcohol delivery service.

The Kentucky General Assembly earlier this year repealed a ban on alcohol-delivery service. Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control hasn’t yet written regulations on alcohol delivery in the state, so for now, companies can operate on an open-order basis.

Shea Van Hoy, managing editor of Business First, joined us to talk about this and the other top business stories of the week. He spoke with WFPL’s Susan Sweeney Crum. Listen in the player above.

