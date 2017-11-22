The University of Louisville says freshman Brian Bowen will not play basketball for the Cardinals.

The school says Bowen will be given written permission to contact other institutions if he wants to transfer. Bowen is allowed to continue to attend classes on his athletic scholarship but will never play on the men’s basketball team.

Bowen was suspended from team activities in September after he was identified as one of the players in an FBI investigation of college basketball recruiting. A complaint alleges that Bowen’s family took part in a conspiracy to accept money from the Adidas apparel company in exchange for Bowen’s commitment to attend U of L.

Bowen himself is not accused of accepting payments.

In a statement, interim Athletic Director Vince Tyra said, “Brian has been a responsible young man for the institution since he enrolled. He has endeared himself to his teammates and the men’s basketball staff with a positive attitude during a very difficult period.”

U of L also announced the firing of associate men’s basketball coach Kenny Johnson, who was placed on leave after the complaint was unsealed.

The scandal also led to the firings of head coach Rick Pitino, athletic director Tom Jurich and assistant coach Jordan Fair.