In college football, the Louisville Cardinals, Kentucky Wildcats and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have received their respective bowl bids.

U of L will face Mississippi State December 30 in the Taxslayer Bowl — formerly the Gator Bowl — in Jacksonville, Florida. It’s the Cards’ eighth straight bowl appearance. Louisville and Mississippi State both finished the regular season with an 8 and 4 record.

Kentucky is going to the Music City Bowl in Nashville, where the Wildcats will take on Northwestern. This will be UK’s fifth appearance in the bowl, which will be played December 29. Kentucky finished the regular season with a 7 and 5 record. Northwestern is 9 and 3.

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are headed to their fourth straight postseason bowl. They’ll take on Georgia State in the Cure Bowl December 16 in Orlando Florida. WKU has a 6 and 6 regular season record. Georgia State is 6 and 5.