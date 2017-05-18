This week, we’re launching a new audio series.

Each Thursday afternoon during All Things Considered, we’ll bring you a discussion of the top Louisville business stories of the week. Shea Van Hoy, managing editor of Business First will join us to talk about what’s happening.

Listen to this week’s roundup in the player above.

And here are the stories we’re talking about this week, from Business First and 89.3 WFPL News:

KentuckyOne Selling Off Louisville Hospitals, Group Practices

KentuckyOne CEO: ‘There just wasn’t enough money to go around’

Louisville-based Quills Coffee nears the opening of NuLu HQ and roastery