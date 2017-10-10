A Louisville Metro Council vote on a proposed $30 million bond issue to buy land for a new soccer stadium in the Butchertown neighborhood has been delayed.

Mayor Greg Fischer, Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith and the Louisville City Football Club jointly announced this morning that the vote has been postponed until Oct. 26 to give the council more time to review the proposal.

The Metro Council’s budget committee approved the plan last week.

Under the proposal, the bond issue would purchase the property for Louisville City to build a $50 million stadium. It would anchor a larger $200 million mixed use development in the area.

The soccer club would be responsible for the entire cost of the stadium and would pay the city for roughly half the cost of the land over 20 years. Officials have said that Louisville City needs its own stadium in order to move up to the major league level in soccer.